Thailand records 9.4 million tourists since Jan

PUBLISHED : 2 Apr 2024 at 12:08

WRITER: Reuters

Tourists take a boat ride along Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district in February 2024. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists in the first three months of this year, who contributed an estimated 454.6 billion baht (US$12.4 billion) to the economy in spending, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

Thailand is targeting a record of 40 million tourists this year, a figure close to that before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year's 21-day-long Songkran festival is projected to generate 52.5 billion baht in domestic tourism revenue, with provinces in the East securing the most income.

