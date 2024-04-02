Thailand records 9.4 million tourists since Jan

Tourists take a boat ride along Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district in February 2024. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Thailand recorded 9.4 million foreign tourists in the first three months of this year, who contributed an estimated 454.6 billion baht (US$12.4 billion) to the economy in spending, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

Thailand is targeting a record of 40 million tourists this year, a figure close to that before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), this year's 21-day-long Songkran festival is projected to generate 52.5 billion baht in domestic tourism revenue, with provinces in the East securing the most income.