Footballer auctions national jersey to help war victims in Myanmar

Smoke from burning houses billows over Dhammatha in Mon state in Myanmar on March 27, when the village was shelled by Myanmar army gunboats. (Photo: Supplied/ Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A football player born to a Mon family has auctioned off his Thai national team jersey, and will donate the money to villagers in Myanmar whose homes were destroyed by junta government gunboats.

Pongsakorn Sangkasopha on Tuesday put the No 15 jersey he wore playing in AFC U17 Asia Cup Thailand last year up for auction online.

It was bought for 36,500 baht by a Mon woman. The buyer identified herself only as Pansuk.

The money will go to help people in Dhammatha village in Mon state in Myanmar, Pongsakorn said.

"I would like to thank everyone for joining in the auction. You were playing a part in helping the victims. Thank you to the winner. The winning price was unexpectedly very high," Pongsakorn said. (continues below)

Pongsakorn Sangkasopha, a Thai U23 squad member and Ratchaburi FC player, shows his No 15 jersey, which he auctioned to help Myanmar villagers. (Photo: Supplied via Piyarach Chongcharoen)

Pongsakorn plays for Ratchaburi FC in Thai League 1 and has been selected for the U23 national team squad. He was born to a Mon family in Sangkhla Buri district of the western province.

The 17-year-old saw a news report that Dhammatha village in neighbouring Mon state in Myanmar had burned down after being shelled by Myanmar government gunboats in the Gyaing River on March 27, and wanted to do something to help the victims. (continues below)

Villagers fled Dhammanatha village to live in this and other caves after the attack. (Photo: Supplied via Piyarach Chongcharoen)

About 300 houses were set ablaze by the fires, according to Mizzima. Myanmar army soldiers prevented fire trucks from entering the village to fight the inferno, the report said.

The surviving residents fled the village to live in caves or in the jungle, for their own safety.

Karen News reported that junta soldiers had clashed with the Karen National Liberation Army in the area, but there was no fighting in the village that was shelled and destroyed.