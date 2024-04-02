Crystal meth found floating in sea off Chanthaburi

Some of the crystal methamphetamine found floating in the sea off Laem Ngop district of Trat on March 16. On Tuesday, another 20 kilogrammes of the drug were found in a barnacle-covered bag floating off adjoining Chanthaburi province. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

Another Twenty kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine have been found floating in the sea off the eastern seaboard.

Over the past month, about 400 kilogrammes of crystal meth have been found in bags floating off eastern coastal provinces.

Thawatchai Kaewkhao, mayor of Bang Chan tambon administration organisation (TAO), reported on Tuesday that a local fisherman had spotted a suspicious black sack in the water near Koh Chik village in tambon Bang Chan of Khlung district of Chanthaburi.

Pol Col Traisit Phokthamthanachai, chief of Khlung police, led police and local officials to examine the bag.

Upon retrieving and opening it, they found 20 packages of crystal methamphetamine in sealed, transparent plastic bags. The packages were printed with a silver and gold fish logo. Each contained one kilogramme of crystal meth.

A Burapha University team examined the bag and reported it may have been in the sea for more than a month, based on the age of the barnacles that had grown on it.

The drugs were passed to Khlung police station for further investigation.

On March 16, 18 kilogrammes of crystal meth were found in 19 packages found in the sea off Laem Ngop district of Trat. One package had been torn open. The others each contained one kilo of the drug.