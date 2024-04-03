Thailand, UK agree MoUs

The UK and Thailand are to sign two memorandums of understanding (MoU) within the next three months to boost scientific education and research and enhance English language skills among Thai students.

The MoU contracts followed the recent announcement of the upgrading of Thailand-UK relations to a strategic partnership, according to Danny Whitehead, the British Council in Thailand Director.

Education was one of the main subjects to be collaboratively worked upon, he said during the recent launch of the "Thai-UK World-class University Consortium" project.

According to him, one MoU would be signed with Thailand's Ministry of High Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) to focus on scientific research and English language proficiency among higher education students. The other document would be inked by the Ministry of Education, focusing on collaboration on English language studies in basic education.

"It's great to see that English language is no longer just a subject in school but has becomes a life skill critical not just for personal or professional use but also in helping to drive investment into Thailand," he said.

"It will also help Thai scientists to showcase their research to the world through the medium of English," said Mr Whitehead.

Punpermsak Aruni, MHESI head of the Strategic Management Division, said that the bilateral exchange would benefit the country's research sphere.

"After the MoUs are signed, it might take a long time to scale up the process. If successful, it will help to raise Thai education to a world-class standard," he said.