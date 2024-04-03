Thai tourist fined for driving on Kamala beach

A capture from a video shows a black car being driven on Kamala beach in Phuket. The driver was identified as a Thai tourist from Bangkok, not a foreigner as critics immediately assumed. He was fined for reckless driving. (Photo supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Thai tourist has been fined after reportedly ignoring a lifeguard's warning and driving a rented car along Kamala beach, and sometimes in the water.

A video of his escapade was posted on social media on Monday, and sparked outrage. Many people assumed the man behind the wheel was a foreigner and severely chastised him.

Pol Col Somsak Thongkliang, chief of Kamala police, said the motorist was a Thai man he identified only as Prasopchok, 39. He owned a convenience store in Bangkok and was holidaying in Phuket with his family. The man had been charged with reckless driving and fined 1,000 baht.

Mr Prasopchok had told police that he thought driving on the beach was allowed. He went to Phuket with his two children and wanted them to get a close-up view of the sea at Kamala beach.

He also expressed his regrets over the incident, Pol Col Somsak said.

The Phuket News reported that a lifeguard had approached the car and signalled the driver to leave the area, but was ignored.

Other reports said the man claimed he saw a truck taking jet skis onto the beach and thought it was permitted to drive along it. So he did.