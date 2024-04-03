Briton dies after falling into glass shower door

No signs of struggle seen in Pattaya house, say police

The shattered shower door is seen at the house where a British man reportedly collapsed into it and suffered fatal cuts, in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA: A British man died of excessive bleeding after collapsing on a glass shower screen at his house on Wednesday morning, police said.

The death occurred at a one-storey house in tambon Huai Yai of Bang Lamung district in the southeastern part of Pattaya in Chon Buri. Police found the body of Gareth Wilson, 54, lying face up on his bed. He was clothed only in underpants and there was a big cut in his chest.

Next to the bed was a broken fragment of a glass shower door and a pool of blood on the floor. Police did not see any trace of a struggle.

Police quoted his Thai wife as saying that the man had partied with friends on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning he passed out while walking towards the shower room.

His head struck the sliding glass door which broke and cut his chest.

The bleeding man struggled back to his bed and lay there. A medical team was called to the scene but he succumbed to excessive blood loss.