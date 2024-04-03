Woman who stole B24m from sick mum jailed for 12 years

Lawyer Anantachai Chaiyadet speaks to reporters on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld the 12-year prison sentence for Mawadee Sriwirat, 57, for embezzling 24 million baht from her hospitalised elderly mother, Huai Sriwirat, 86, his client. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's 12-year prison sentence, without suspension, for a woman who stole 24 million baht from her sick, elderly mother.

The Supreme Court's ruling against Mawadee Sriwirat, 57, was read out in the Phra Khanong Criminal Court on Wednesday.

Mawadee was accused by her mother, Huai Sriwirat, 86, of stealing 24 million baht from her savings account through hundreds of small withdrawals.

Mawadee used her mother's fingerprint instead of her signature to make the withdrawals, which began in 2017, without Ms Huai's consent but with the assistance of bank staff.

The illegal withdrawals proceeded while Ms Huai was being treated in hospital for coronary disease.

The lower court accepted the case back in 2019 and found Mawadee guilty of six counts of embezzlement. it sentenced her to 12 years in prison without suspension.

The court found she had committed severe crimes against her mother by taking advantage of her frail health and stealing a large sum of money. The Appeal Court upheld the sentence, as has the Supreme Court.