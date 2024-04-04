110kg of crystal meth seized at Bangkok hotel

Two arrested while follow-up investigation finds more drugs at nearby condo

Police seize crystal methamphetamine weighing 110 kilogrammes, along with other types of narcotics, from a car parked at a hotel in downtown Bangkok on Thursday. Two of the three suspects in the case were arrested. (Photo: Police TV)

Police seized 110 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine along with other drugs and arrested two smugglers at a hotel in downtown Bangkok on Thursday.

The drugs were believed to be destined for sale in Bangkok and surrounding provinces during the coming Songkran festival.

The haul of crystal methamphetamine and 60kg of ketamine were found hidden in a Honda H-RV parked at a hotel in the Rong Muang area of Pathumwan district on Thursday morning.

Police extended the investigation that led to the seizure of more drugs — 7,000 speed pills, 1.4kg of heroin, 8kg of crystal meth or “ice”, 1.5kg of ketamine and 2,000 ecstasy pills — at a nearby condominium unit, said Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, the acting national police chief, who led senior officers to the hotel.

The operation was conducted by officers from the Patrol and Special Operation Division, also known as the 191 police, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

After learning that drugs would be brought to the hotel for others to pick up, police went to the parking area where they found the two suspects.

The duo confessed to having transported the drugs from Saraburi province to the hotel.

One of the suspects, Khwan Arsaphorn, 35, drove the car containing the drugs. He told police this was his third delivery and he was paid 50,000 baht for each one.

Khwan Ploysrisuai, 25, was arrested as he arrived on a motorcycle with another man to pick up the drugs at the car park around 7am. The third suspect managed to flee.

Pol Gen Kitrat said police were seeking a warrant for the arrest of the third suspect.

According to a police report, the seized drugs were to be sold to Thais and foreigners at various tourist venues in Bangkok and surrounding areas during the Songkran festival.