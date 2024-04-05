Caterpillars attack palm trees on Laem Phromthep

The iconic palm trees on Laem Phromthep. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)

Phuket is battling the spread of black-headed caterpillars, which are threatening to decimate the iconic palmyra palm trees that grow around Laem Phromthep, a famous sunset lookout.

During a trip to inspect the situation around the cape on Thursday, governor Sophon Suwannarat said the caterpillars' population exploded because of the unusually long absence of rain in the past couple of months.

If nothing is done to contain the spread of the caterpillars, the palm trees might die off, which would adversely alter the landscape around Laem Phromthep, he said.

Jarassri Khampeesing, the head of Phuket's agriculture office, said the leaves of palm trees that come under attack from the caterpillars would turn brown and wilt.

The way to stamp out the problem is to burn the leaves, as moving them for disposal elsewhere risks spreading the caterpillars to another area.

Alternatively, Habrobracon hebetors, or minute wasps, may be released to control their population, she said.

Ms Jarassri said pesticides could also be used.

Arun Solas, Rawai municipality mayor, said the palmyra palm trees have been a permanent fixture of the Laem Phromthep landscape, attracting many visitors to the area.

A fund has been set aside to eradicate the caterpillars and prevent future attacks on the trees around the cape.