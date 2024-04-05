Airports brace for Songkran

Suvarnabhumi airport welcomes an influx of tourists on Feb 6, 2024. According to the Transport Ministry, six international airports will welcome about 2.61 million passengers during the Songkran festival. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard).

Six international airports will welcome about 2.61 million passengers during the Songkran festival, according to the Transport Ministry.

Speaking after a meeting on Thursday, Transport Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit said the ministry had instructed Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates the airports, and all transport-related agencies to ensure the safety of passengers.

Between April 11 and 17, the AoT expects the number of visitors at the six airports will reach 2.61 million, up 28.50% compared to the same period last year, he said. Among those passengers, about 1.65 million will be international, up 46% from last year while local passengers will reach about 962,362, up 6.59%.

There will be 15,113 flights, up 16.71% from the same period last year, 8,682 of which will be international and 6,431 domestic flights.

Suvarnabhumi airport will welcome 1.34 million passengers from 7,022 flights, and Don Mueang airport will have 625,530 passengers on 4,117 flights.

Chiang Mai airport will welcome 199,563 passengers on 1,152 flights. Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airport will see 41,318 passengers on 281 flights.

Phuket airport will see 355,501 passengers on 2,161 flights. The corresponding numbers for Hat Yai will be 53,894 and 380.

Mr Suriya said the Transport Ministry and AoT have arranged for parking zone D at Suvarnabhumi airport to offer free parking from April 12-16. Dong Mueang airport will provide free parking at warehouse building 2 and a five-storey parking zone from April 11-17.

The minister also instructed the AoT to work closely with immigration police and ground service staff to ensure smooth services at the airports.

Kirati Kijmanawat, director of the AoT, said the AoT has established a facilitation and coordinating centre and a transport safety centre to monitor airports' services around the clock.

He also suggested passengers use common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks and common-use bag drops (CUBD) so they can check in and drop off their luggage without the need for ground staff for faster service.

Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said the State Railway of Thailand has been instructed to ensure it is ready to provide a good service for travellers during the Songkran festival.

Earlier, the SRT extended the period for booking express train tickets from 30 days to 90 days. Mr Surapong said during the Songkran period, most people booked their tickets to go up country from April 10-11 and to return to Bangkok from April 16-17.