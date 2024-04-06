Police inspector among gamblers arrested in Phuket

Thirty-two gamblers are taken to a police vehicle following a raid on a gambling den in Muang district of Phuket in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: Phuket Info Center)

Thirty-two gamblers were arrested during a police raid on a gambling den in downtown Muang district of Phuket on Friday, with reports suggesting that a police inspector was among those caught in the act.

A team of officers from Muang police station raided the gambling den located on the second floor of a commercial building on Chanacharoen Road in tambon Talad Yai around 1am.

Upon seeing the law enforcers, the people there tried to flee, but failed.

During the raid, the team arrested 32 gamblers, both men and women, and seized gambling equipment, along with 1,700 baht in cash.

All were taken to Muang station for legal action.

Pol Col Prathueng Phonmana, chief of Muang police, said the raid followed an investigation into illegal gambling activities held there.

According to a source, one of the gamblers was a police inspector attached to the Provincial Police Region 8. A fact-finding investigation was underway to examine the involvement of the officer.