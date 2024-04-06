Five held in Chiang Mai online gambling raids

Websites had monthly turnover of B50 million, say police

Five suspects linked to a major online gambling network are shown with seized laptops, smartphones and other items at a house in Saraphi district of Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Five alleged administrators of a major online gambling network with over 50 million baht in monthly turnover have been arrested in the northern province of Chiang Mai

Officers from Provincial Police Region 5 raided a condominium unit in Muang district and a house in Saraphi district on Friday, following reports of illegal activities linked to the Bioclub gambling website at the premises.

At the condominium, police armed with a search warrant arrested three individuals, identified only as Tiwanont, 26, Thanakorn, 23, and Natcha, 22. They admitted to being administrators of the website and told authorities that they also operated the Prettygaming168 and GK168 gambling portals.

The raid turned up four laptops, three mobile phones and related items.

The three suspects told police that the three websites handled about 50 million baht each month and named another individual, Piyapong, as their manager.

Police question suspects linked to an online gambling network at a condominium unit in Muang district of Chiang Mai on Friday. (Photo: Royal Thai Police)

Mr Piyapong, 29, was found in the house in Saraphi together with a woman identified as Achirayan, 28, said to have been a recruiter.

Another two laptops, seven mobile phones and two bank passbooks and ATM cards were seized at the second location.

Mr Piyapong and Ms Achirayan admitted they worked as administrators of four gambling websites: Bioclub, Prettygaming168, GK168 and ramen88.

All five suspects were held for further legal proceedings.