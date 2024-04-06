King’s son given honorary post by Lawyers Council

‘Than Aon’ expresses thanks for opportunity to make contribution in Thailand

Wichien Chubthaisong, president of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, presents a letter appointing Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second-eldest son of His Majesty the King, as his honorary advisory chairman, at the Council’s headquarters in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo supplied)

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second-eldest son of His Majesty the King, has been appointed honorary advisory chairman to the president of the Lawyers Council of Thailand (LCT).

Council president Wichien Chubthaisong signed the letter appointing Mr Vacharaesorn, a law graduate from George Washington University in the United States, to the position, which lasts until 2025.

The letter was presented during a meeting at the council’s headquarters in Bangkok on Friday. Council executives and board members conveyed their congratulations to Mr Vacharaesorn.

Mr Vacharaesorn, 42, thanked the council president for the appointment and placing trust in him.

“I’m truly honoured and I pledge to devote my physical and mental strengths as well as my expertise to the full benefits of everyone,” said Mr Vacharaesorn, widely known as “Than Aon” by Thais, in messages posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

“I will also do my utmost for fairness and equality in the field of justice.”

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse posts a message to thank the president of the Lawyers Council of Thailand for appointing him as honorary advisory chairman. (Photo: Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse Facebook)

Mr Wichien also thanked Mr Vacharaesorn for accepting the offer of the appointment. He expressed confidence that positive changes lay in store, as the LCT sought to expand its work providing legal aid to the people.

Mr Vacharaesorn arrived in Thailand on March 6, his third trip to the country.

On his previous visit in December, Mr Vacharaesorn applied for an ID card at a local registration office in Nonthaburi before proceeding to to apply for a passport and open a bank account.

After living abroad for 27 years, Mr Vacharaesorn made his first visit to Thailand on Aug 7 last year, to the delight of many Thai people. His younger brother Dr Chakriwat “Than Aong” Vivacharawongse, the third son of His Majesty the King, later joined him.

Mr Vacharaesorn, who practised law in New York City for several years, recently helped to establish VVV Group, a legal and business consulting firm based in Bangkok, where he serves as chairman and senior partner.