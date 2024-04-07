Govt warns of ‘extreme heat’

The government has issued a warning about extreme heat in the coming days and advises people to avoid staying outdoors due to risks of having a heat stroke.

The Meteorological Department on Saturday released a daily weather forecast saying that a heat low-pressure cell was enveloping the northern regions of Thailand. As a result, hot to very hot weather conditions and haze throughout the country were expected during the day.

The agency added that from April 8-11, high air pressure from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while easterly and southeasterly winds will bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper part of the country where the weather will be hot to very hot.

“An outbreak of a summer storm in the form of thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail is possible at the initial stage in the Northeast, with lightning strikes expected in some areas. Other regions will be affected in the next stage,” the Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, deputy government spokeswoman Kenika Ounjit said the summer season has arrived and the heat index is indicating higher levels of heat in many areas, with the temperatures in some areas measuring as high as 44.5C. She said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is worried about citizens at risk of heat stroke and is warning them to avoid being in the sun for a long period.

In another development, a 49-year-old man was found dead in Prachin Buri on Friday. His death was believed to be caused by the hot weather and excessive alcohol intake.