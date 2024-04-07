Briton too drunk to use key, impales himself on fence at Pattaya home

First responders transport an intoxicated British national to a hospital early Sunday after he injured himself while scaling a sharp pointed fence at his home. (Photo by Chaiyot Poopattanapong)

PATTAYA: An intoxicated British man suffered a serious abdominal injury after he impaled himself on a pointed iron fence at his home in Bang La Bang district of Chon Buri.

Paramedics were called to Choke Chai Garden Home 2 in tambon Nong Pru in the early morning hours on Sunday and found the man on the fence, with one of the arrowheads piercing his belly. The rescuers helped lift the man off the railing, gave him first aid and sent him to hospital. The man's wound was about five to six inches deep, according to paramedics.

The injured man was identified as Michael Girling, aged 65.

According to local media reports, the man initially tried to open the gate to his house, but was too drunk to do so. He then reportedly decided to climb over the fence, slipped and impaled himself on its top.

A neighbour identified only as Pad, 50, said she heard someone moaning and walked out of her home to investigate. She found the man stuck on the fence, rushed to find a ladder to rescue him and alerted paramedics. The man had been living at the house for several months, she said.