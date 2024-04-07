Five meth-pill policy gets thumbs down: poll

Most people do not agree with the government's policy to classify those who have fewer than five methamphetamine pills as drug users, not dealers, an opinion poll showed.

The policy has likely lead to a spike in drug addiction, according to a National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) poll.

The survey was conducted among 1,310 participants aged 15 years and over on March 18-20 about the Public Health Ministry regulation allowing people found in possession of up to five meth pills to be regarded as drug users eligible for treatment in the health care system rather than facing criminal charges as they were in the past.

Some 67.4% of respondents said they strongly disagreed with the government regarding those who use meth pills as "patients", and 9.8% said they somewhat disagreed, in contrast to 12.6% who said they very much agreed with the policy and 9.8% said they somewhat agreed.

When told that if they are considered patients, they do not have to face a jail term, 78.8% said they did not agree at all and 7.7% somewhat disagreed. Another 7.79% agreed with the policy and 5.5% said they somewhat agreed.

When asked about the number of five meth pills classifying someone as a patient, 59.8% said they did not agree while 23.6% said the quanitity should be limited to only one meth pill (anyone above that should be charged) and 8.4% said it should be 2-3 meth pills.

When asked why people take methamphetamine, 57.6% said meth pills are easy to buy and 56.7% said meth is cheap.

Asked why the drug problem is increasing, 35.2% said government policies are not effective in suppressing illicit drugs and 31.07% said drug suppression measures are not effective.

About 30% said the government's drug prevention measures are not good enough while 23% said law enforcement was poor.

About 22% said people used illicit drugs because of personal and social problems while 20.7% said the policy in which people found with up to five methamphetamine pills are considered mere drug users is another factor.