Army probing drunk conscript's beating in barracks

The army has launched an investigation into an assault on a conscript by a duty officer.

The probe comes after a video clip was posted by a conscript, who said he was kicked in the back by a duty officer, according to Col Ritcha Suksuwanont, an army spokesman.

He said that after the clip went viral, the army confirmed the incident took place on April 5.

The conscript had sneaked out of the barracks and returned hours later drunk.

The spokesman would not confirm the identities of the conscript or the duty officer, nor the location of the barracks.

Col Ritcha said that when the conscript saw the duty officer, he started behaving violently.

Infuriated, the officer kicked the conscript in the lower back, prompting another conscript to report the assault to their supervisor. The scene was filmed by the conscript who filed the report.

Col Ritcha said the supervisor ordered both the duty officer and the conscript to be detained.

The spokesman said the probe's findings will be disclosed to the public once the investigation is wrapped up.

The conscript on Sunday offered an apology on his Facebook page.

He admitted that he and four other conscripts had slipped out of the barracks without permission to have a drink.

The conscript said the duty officer was ordered to serve a three-day detention on grounds of overreaction.