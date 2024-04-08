Tiny scorpion species found

'Scorpiops (Euscorpiops) krachan' with its offspring. Wasin Nawanetiwong

A new scorpion species about 2.5cm long has been discovered at Kaeng Krachan National Park by a research team from Chulalongkorn University's Biology Department.

According to the Facebook Page of Kaeng Krachan National Park, the new species is named "Scorpiops (Euscorpiops) krachan" to honour the place in which it was found.

The scorpion is from the Scorpiopidea Kraepelin family and was discovered in November 2022 by a research team led by Wasin Nawanetiwong, a PhD student, together with his adviser, Asst Prof Natapot Warrit.

The findings were published in ZooKeys, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal, in March this year.

According to Mr Wasin, the species is "very small".

With the permission of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Conservation, the research team collected three adult males and one adult female for study.

They found the length of the males was between 21.7–26.9 millimetres while the female was 25.9mm.

The body of Euscorpiops krachan scorpions is brownish in colour, with the females darker than the males.

The discovery highlights the biodiversity of the rainforest of Kaeng Krachan National Park, a World Heritage site, in Phetchaburi, he said.