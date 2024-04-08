Repair work on Red Line escalators, lifts underway

Red Line electric commuter trains are seen at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The State Railway of Thailand is currently working to repair escalators and elevators along the Red Line commuter rail system, after a recent inspection found many were out of service.

The head of the SRT governor's office, Ekarat Sriarayanphong, said a recent inspection found that of the 228 escalators installed across the Red Line, 47 were not functioning.

Out of the 133 elevators installed across the line, 22 were found to be out of order, he said.

The repairs, he said, have been divided up into three separate contracts.

The first contract covers the repair of escalators and elevators at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Chatuchak stations.

The repairs are expected to finish in June, he said.

The second contract concerns the repair of escalators and elevators at eight stations, namely Wat Samian Nari, Bang Khen, Thung Song Hong, Lak Si, National Housing Authority, Don Mueang, Lak Hok and Rangsit.

The work is scheduled to be completed within the next 90 days, he said.

Mr Ekarat said the third contract covers maintenance services for all escalators and elevators along the Red Line.

This contract, Mr Ekarat said, will be signed sometime this month, noting that having a single contractor handle all the maintenance will help ensure minimal disruptions.

The Red Line is an electric commuter rail service operated by SRT, which connects Taling Chan Station in Bangkok's Taling Chan district to Rangsit Station in Pathum Thani. The line spans a total distance of 41.3 kilometres.