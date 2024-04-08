Two killed, 9 soldiers hurt in southern ambush

Medics rush the victims to hospital after an army patrol was ambushed in Narathiwat province on Sunday night. (Photo supplied)

Two defence volunteers were killed and nine other soldiers wounded when their patrol was ambushed by gunmen in Narathiwat on Sunday night

They were attacked while returning to base in two army vehicles after inspecting the construction of an arch to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, Rueso police said.

The vehicles were ambushed at Ban Belukar Hilir village 6, in tambon Batong of Narathiwat’s Rueso district.

Two ranger volunteers, identified as Wittaya Puangngam, 30, and Prakong Suttanang, 48, were killed.

Those injured are Sgt Suradech Sangkawong, Cpt Chaiyuth Sukboo and MSgt 1st Class Sakrapee Petchrueantong, and six ranger volunteers - Anan Bueraheng, Paosee Je-Te, Makosi Uma, Sama-ae Duemasi, Ardnai Sulong and Saman Lee-ardiew.

Police blamed insurgents for the ambush. Police said attacks have become more frequent in the final 10 days of Ramadan.

Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanak, chief of the 4th Army Region, said the families of those killed were entitled to full compensation under the relevant regulations.

Security forces were continuing their efforts to hunt down and capture the terrorists.