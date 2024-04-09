Singkhon crossing may be made full-time checkpoint

Thai and Myanmar Buddhist monks and people form a two-kilometre-long procession to start Songkhran Day activities at the Singkhon border crossing in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in 2016. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

Prachuap Khiri Khan: The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives aims to make the Singkhon border crossing in Muang district a permanent checkpoint between Thailand and Myanmar to improve the transporting and trading of farm products, including fisheries goods.

Minister Thamanat Prompow said that at the Singkhon border crossing, which allows only Myanmar and Thai nationals to cross the border, some regulations, such as hygiene standards, have not yet been applied. Also, there is congestion in loading and unloading goods. It needs facilities, technology and standardised processes as part of an upgrade to handle present trade volumes, he said.

Therefore, the ministry has instructed various agencies to work with the provincial governor to draft measures for the import and export of agricultural products into the kingdom, especially fishery products.

He added that the governor will call a meeting with the agencies on April 24 to find solutions.

"The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will also hold talks with the Myanmar government to push for the opening of the Singkhon checkpoint," he said.

The minister also met on Monday with local fishermen to listen to their problems, such as the need for cheaper petrol and solutions to falling fishery product prices.

"It was a good opportunity to listen to the concerns of fishermen directly. Therefore, I have signed an order to appoint a committee to study every one of their requests," he said.

For the drought problem during the dry season, he said he ordered ministry agencies to promote integrated farm techniques and knowledge to help reduce the scale of water shortages.

Prachuap Khiri Khan is home to 56 fishing communities and has the longest coastline, at 224.8km, along the Gulf of Thailand.