Thailand, Vietnam give ties big boost

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, left, and Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara at the 5th Joint Commission on Thailand-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation held on Thursday in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand and Vietnam have agreed to turn their relationship into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the aim of achieving bilateral trade targets, sustainable development strategies, political-diplomatic and defence security cooperation and mutual benefits on people-to-people domains.

Thailand would be the first Asean country to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, said during the 5th Joint Commission on Thailand-Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation. The meeting, held on Thursday in Bangkok, was co-chaired by Mr Parnpree and Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

"As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we agreed to work together to bring peace, stability, and prosperity not only to our countries but also to the whole region," Mr Parnpree said.

Various trade measures to facilitate market access between the two countries, including an increase in the import quota of livestock and mutual recognition arrangements for seasonal local products from both nations, were also discussed.

According to Mr Parnpree, Thailand is currently the 9th biggest foreign investor in Vietnam, while Vietnam is an emerging investor in Thailand.

"Strong trust is increasingly prominent, expressed across every channel and level," Mr Son said.

"Economically, Thailand-Vietnam bilateral trade exceeded 20 billion baht in 2022. Thailand ranks 9th out of 144 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Within the region, our two countries have the largest number of sister provinces," he added.

It was agreed that investments between the two countries continue to grow both ways, said Mr Parnpree.

To promote a closer economic partnership, the two nations are to work together in connecting supply chains, local economies and sustainable development strategies.

Cooperation in new areas towards mutual growth and sustainable development, such as science, technology, the green economy, circular economy, digital economy, innovation ecosystem development, equitable energy transition, e-government, cyber security and smart cities, were also pinpointed.

Mr Son said that they will also focus on education, culture, promoting historical and cultural values in the two countries, connecting tourism and other creative and sustainable tourism models," he added

Plans to improve transportation and connectivity -- air, land and sea -- between Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are to be put in place.

"Thailand and Vietnam and the other countries will also work together under the concept 'Six Countries, One Destination' to promote the region as a destination safe for single travellers," he added.

The Thai Foreign Minister said local-to-local partnerships are to be boosted to ensure mutual benefits among local businesses and improve the livelihoods of people in the two countries.

According to him, both nations share the same viewpoint that Asean should fast-track cooperation in areas of digitalisation, green economy, and sustainability, and both will step up their coordination to promote development in the Mekong sub-region, especially through Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS). Regarding the Myanmar crisis, both Thailand and Vietnam want to see a peaceful, stable and unified Myanmar, Mr Parnpree said.

The two nations expressed concern over the deteriorating situation on the Thai-Myanmar border and agreed on the urgent need for an Asean joint statement on the current situation.

Mr Son said that both sides agreed to work together to strengthen and deepen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between both countries through effectively exercising exchanges and engagement at the highest level and all other echelons, and bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Mr Son added that both agreed to work together to support Lao PDR as this year's Asean chairman, the implementation of Asean Community Vision 2045 and strengthen Asean's centrality and unity in addressing regional issues, including the South China Sea and Myanmar crisis.

"I am fully confident that the excellent outcome of this meeting will play an important role in advancing, broadening, deepening and adding substance to the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, and bring about real benefits to our two peoples," he said.

"I am confident that the relationship between our two countries has sufficiently matured for a new page of a deeper, more comprehensive relationship," he said

The Vietnamese Foreign Minister considered this a successful meeting, adding that it was an "extremely frank, effective and concrete discussion".

"Foreign Minister Son and I are pleased with the progress of our bilateral relations. Both of us recognise that there is more to be done," said Mr Parnpree.