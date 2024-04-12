A splash of water may be welcome amid scorching Songkran heat

Women hold water pistols during a procession to celebrate the Songkran festival in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

As the entire Thai nation celebrates Songkran, holidaymakers are expected to encounter scorching heat during the water-splashing festival.

Surajit Jit-areerat, a duty official at the Meteorological Department, on Friday forecasted hot weather conditions across the country including Bangkok during the weekend after many parts of the country experienced summer storms over the past few days.

"It's going to be hot and hot after the summer storms," the official told CU (Chulalongkorn University) Radio.

The department expected temperatures in some locations – including the capital – could rise up to 41 degrees Celsius in the coming days and warned people to avoid staying outdoors for too long.

Weather forecast for Bangkok. (Screenshot from the Meteorological Department)

The country celebrates the Thai New Year holiday from Friday to Tuesday. Songkran Day this year falls on Saturday but several provinces including Hat Yai city already started splashing water on Thursday night.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry kicked off the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024 on Thursday. The event in Bangkok organised by the ministry runs until Monday.