Water woes hit Phi Phi islands

The Phi Phi islands in Krabi are facing a freshwater shortage, with local authorities weighing up their options to find a solution.

The tambon administration organisation (TAO) of Ao Nang said it has been looking at either having a pipeline bring water from the mainland to the islands or producing fresh water from the sea.

Phankham Kittitorakul, president of Ao Nang's TAO, said the lack of tap water during the dry season, which overlaps with the tourist high season, has occurred over the past several years. He said Ao Nang's TAO had received a budget for exploring these two options.

This comes as the water reserve of Water Hill Company Limited, the private company that provides tap water for households, businesses, restaurants, hotels and resorts on the Phi Phi islands, is running out of water.

The company said its current ability to supply water to customers would end on Tuesday. After this, it would distribute water for two hours daily until rain filled its reserve or the reserve ran out of water, prompting further changes.

The artesian well and water reserve of Ao Nang's TAO, which sells raw water to private companies for tap water production, are also empty.

The price of water was reportedly as high as 200 baht per cubic metre.

The situation is expected to impact households and small businesses that do not have their own artesian wells.

However, large hotels, resorts and businesses on the islands said the water shortage was not affecting them as they had their own artesian wells, which would be able to provide enough tap water to visitors.

Meanwhile, Ittichai Tanbutr, vice president of the "Pattana Krabi [Krabi development]" group, said the water shortages in Krabi are worsening.

He said the Provincial Waterworks Authority's office in the province has reduced water pressure and distributed water in limited time periods in many areas since Thursday.

Mr Ittichai also called on the government to solve the problem systemically and sustainably.

The Phi Phi islands, consisting of Phi Phi Don, Phi Phi Lay and other small islets, are among the most popular tourist attractions in the province.