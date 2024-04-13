Group urges more jail time

The Don't Drive Drunk Foundation is urging the government to increase the jail sentence for drivers who are drunk and cause fatal accidents.

Dr Taejing Siripanich, the group's secretary-general, said his foundation had submitted a proposal to the Transport Ministry calling on it to increase the punishment for drunk drivers who cause fatal car accidents by extending their jail terms from 3-10 years to 11-13 years.

He emphasised it is time for Thailand to become more serious about cracking down on these drunk drivers, saying many of them have already been imprisoned for killing someone in a car accident.

He revealed the Transport Minister had agreed with the proposal.

According to Dr Taejing, there were 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries caused by irresponsible driving habits, including drunk driving, driving at a high speed and breaking other traffic rules, during last year's Songkran holiday.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had told the ministry to provide sufficient transport and instructed all sectors to facilitate travel convenience and safety during this year's seven-day Songkran holiday.