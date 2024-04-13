Songkran travel kills 63, injures 550 in 2 days

Rescue workers try to retrieve an injured driver from a pickup truck after the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a roadside tree on Phetkasem Road in Bang Saphan district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Sawang Ratsatthathamsathan rescue team)

The number of road accident fatalities during the first two days of Songkran travel rose to 63ม with 550 injuries, according to the government’s Road Safety Centre.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Saturday that road accident statistics collected by the centre showed 307 road accidents nationwide on Friday, the second day of the road safety campaign. Among these accidents, there were 38 deaths and 299 injuries.

Speeding was the main cause of accidents (41.37%), followed by drink-driving (21.17%) and cutting in front of other vehicles (20.20%).

Most of the accidents involved motorcycles (84.91%). Of these accidents, 86.32% occurred on straight roads, 40.07% on Highway Department roads and 25.73% on roads within tambon administration organisations and villages.

Most injured and dead victims were aged between 20 and 29, said the justice minister.

There were 1,762 main safety checkpoints manned by 51,496 officers throughout Thailand.

Songkran revellers wait to board inter-provincial buses to their home provinces at Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

On Friday alone, Phayao province reported the most accidents at 15. Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phaya saw the most injuries, with 14 each. The provinces with the highest number of road fatalities were Nakhon Ratchasima, Roi Et and Chiang Rai, each reporting three deaths.

The accumulated figures for Thursday and Friday were 541 road accidents, resulting in 550 injuries and 63 deaths.

Forty-two provinces reported zero deaths from the road accidents.

The provinces with the most accumulated accidents were Chiang Rai and Prachuap Khiri Khan (21 each). Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla reported the most accumulated injuries (22 each). Roi Et had the highest accumulated deaths (5).

A man carries a sack to board an inter-provincial bus at Mor Chit bus terminal on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) had set a target of reducing road accidents by 5% during the seven dangerous days this year.

Prommin Kantiya, director of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation's Accident Prevention Network, said some people have extended their holiday by taking leave until April 21, leading to an increased period of heavy road use in the country.

During the Songkran festival from April 11-17 last year, there were 2,203 road accidents, causing 264 deaths and 2,208 injuries, according to official figures.