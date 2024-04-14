Songkran public transport systems 'holding up,' ministry says

People are boarding their buses at Mo Chit Bus Terminal on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

About 5.6 million travellers have used public transport during this year's Songkran festival, an increase of 1% on the same period last year, says the Transport Ministry.

Minister Suriya Juengrungreangkit said public transport systems were holding up against the strain, handling greater volumes of passengers and vehicles on main routes across the country.

The cumulative number of passengers on Thursday and Friday was 5.63 million people, up 0.99% when compared to the same period last year.

Rail transport has been the most popular, accounting for 45.4% of users of all modes of transport.

Meanwhile, the Central region had the highest number of people travelling by air with 91,442 trips.

Land transport was most popular elsewhere, especially the South (69,534 commuters), Northeast (80,679 commuters), North (49,728 commuters) and East (40,671 commuters).

The cumulative traffic volume, both inbound and outbound, of the 10 main highways in Bangkok reached 2.21 million vehicles, up 4.71% on last year.

By contrast, 2.98 million vehicles were reported on expressways in the city, a 4.62% drop.

The Land Transport Department has told its provincial land transport offices nationwide to arrange sufficient public buses and set up complaints centres.

According to Mr Suriya, the condition of buses and the promptness of drivers is being assessed at 221 checkpoints, including bus terminals and rest areas nationwide.

As of April 12, most commuters at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal had travelled to nearby destinations, such as Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri.

He said that four extra train routes have been laid on to cater to the northern and northeastern routes.

Additional carriages were also deployed to handle the expected 100,000 daily passengers.

The Marine Department was inspecting safety through CCTV camera systems installed at various piers.

More staff have been deployed at the piers along the Chao Phraya River and Saen Saep Canal during the holiday.