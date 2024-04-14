Thailand breathes more easily as only 3 provinces show red PM2.5 levels

A boat joins a Buddha image procession passing the Temple of Dawn in the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Songkran Day on Saturday. The capital is among 45 provinces with safe PM2.5 levels over the past 24 hours. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Only three provinces in the North and the Northeast were blanketed with red levels of PM2.5 while most parts of the country had good air on Sunday morning.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 9am on Sunday that Mae Hong Son province in the North measured a red (seriously harmful) level of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) at 96.5 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 37.5µg/m³.

Two other provinces shrouded with red levels of smog were in the Northeast: 94.2µg/m³ in Nakhon Phanom and 76.2 in Mukdahan.

Orange (initially unsafe) levels of PM2.5 were detected in 29 other provinces in the North and the Northeast. They ranged from 39.1 to 74.1µg/m³.

The provinces were, in descending order, Chiang Mai, Amnat Charoen, Nan, Lamphun, Ubon Ratchathani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Lampang, Kalasin, Yasothon, Phrae, Uttaradit, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Tak, Loei, Roi Et, Sukhothai, Si Sa Ket, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Surin and Chaiyaphum.

Provinces in the lower Central Plain, the East and the South had moderate and good air quality. The eastern provinces of Chon Buri and Rayong had the best air quality with 19.6µg/m³ of PM2.5, followed by Samut Prakan with 20.0µg/m³.