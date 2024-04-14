Songkran traffic accidents claim 116 lives

A van plunged into a roadside ditch in Wiang Sa district, Surat Thani, on Sunday morning. Six people were injured. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Traffic accidents have claimed 116 lives and injured nearly 1,000 others over the first three days of a road safety campaign week during this Songkran festival.

Withaya Yamuang, deputy permanent secretary for transport, said on Sunday that from April 11 to 13 there were 936 traffic accidents, 116 fatalities and 968 injured people. Speeding and drink driving were the most common causes of the accidents.

On Saturday April 13 or the Songkran (Thai New Year) day alone, there were 392 traffic accidents in which 48 people lost their lives and a further 411 were injured, Mr Withaya said.

The southern provinces of Nakhon Si Thamma and Songkhla recorded the highest number of accidents, 19 each, followed by 16 in Nan and 15 in Chiang Rai.

Bangkok saw the highest death toll, four, followed by three fatallities each in Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phetchabun.

Songkhla had the highest number of injured people at 23, followed by 21 in Nakhon Si Thammarat and 17 in Nan.

Speeding was the most common cause, resulting in 157 accidents on Saturday, followed by drink driving responsible for 109 accidents.

On Saturday traffic accidents involved 342 motorcycles, 26 pickups and 18 passenger cars. Officials found that 297 of the motorcyclists had not worn a crash helmet.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroonruangkit said from April 11 to 13, people made 8.06 million trips on all kinds of transport and traffic rose by 5.39% year-on-year.

Most trips, 45.28%, were made on trains, followed by 33.80% on roads and 11.49% by air, he said.