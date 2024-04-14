Thai Airways detours around Middle East

Iranians celebrate on a street, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran on Sunday. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Thai Airways International (THAI) has directed its Europe-bound flights to make detours around the Middle East after Iran's attacks on Israel, while the Foreign Ministry has found no immediate impact on Thais in Iran and Israel.

THAI president Chai Eamsiri said on Sunday the airline made slight route changes on some flights to avoid the airspace of the Middle East but overall service had not been affected.

THAI chief commercial officer Korakot Chatasingha said travellers who had booked flights through the Middle East had not cancelled their trips, and the airline was monitoring the situation closely.

"Europe-bound flights normally pass through the airspace of the Middle East. Now Thai Airways International uses backup routes outside the Iranian skies and thus there is no impact on service," Mr Korakot said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Ministry warned Thais not to travel to Iran and Israel, quoting the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv as reporting that many drones and missiles were launched from various directions against Israel, and that Israel was defending itself from the attacks.

According to the ministry, Israel announced a nationwide limit on gatherings from 11pm on Saturday to 11pm on Monday.

There are about 28,000 Thais in Israel and another 300 in Iran. The Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran are contacting Thai communities in the countries and there have yet to reports of any Thais affected by the Iran-Israel conflict, the Foreign Ministry said.

Thai gold trader Hua Seng Heng suspended trading via its applications on Sunday, citing sharp gold price fluctuations in global markets due to the tensions. It said it would resume its app-based gold trading on Monday.