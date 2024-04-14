Soldiers await help to retake Myawaddy

Exodus to Thailand continues after fall of key Myanmar border town People cross the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge as a stream of people, some of them fearing air strikes, queued at a border crossing to flee Myanmar early on Friday, a day after the strategically vital town of Myawaddy adjoining Thailand fell to anti-junta resistance that has been growing in strength, in Mae Sot, Tak province, Thailand, April 12, 2024. (Reuters photo)

About 100 Myanmar soldiers are reportedly waiting for reinforcements from the junta to re-take the key border trade hub of Myawaddy, which was recently captured by ethnic armed groups.

After Myawaddy fell to Karen National Union (KNU) and People's Defence Force (PDF) forces, many soldiers loyal to the junta retreated towards the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

Sources along the border said Myanmar soldiers could be seen retreating towards the bridge as opposition forces continue their bombardment of the area, prompting the Ratchamanu task force to reinforce the area under the bridge to prevent the conflict from spilling over Thailand's border.

A source in Myawaddy, meanwhile, said about 100 soldiers are refusing to surrender to rebel forces, as per the junta's instructions.

They are now waiting for backup from other units to reinforce their positions and help retake Myawaddy back.

The ongoing battle between Myanmar government troops and resistance groups in Kawkareik and the outskirts of Myawaddy has forced logistic trucks to take a different route to reach Myawaddy from Mae Sot, adding up to seven hours to their travel time.

With rebel forces in control of several key border areas, many traders are opting to transport their goods on ships via Yangon port, which remains under the control of the junta.

The Myanmar government in Nay Pyi Taw is under increasing pressure from various armed groups with whom it is locked in a conflict with. KNU alone has 14 affiliated groups — seven groups are in charge of the north of Myawaddy, and seven others are active in the south of the region.

To ensure the safety of residents and merchants, Thai authorities are coordinating with the groups to designate safe zones along key trade routes.