Cadmium move 'won't pose harm'

Transfer will be in line with protocol

Cadmium waste found in Bang Sue district last week (police photo)

The Industry Ministry on Sunday moved to address concerns over the relocation of cadmium tailings found in Samut Sakhon back to their point of origin in Tak.

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul told a media briefing that the steering committee on the relocation of cadmium and zinc tailings has reviewed a plan proposed by Bound & Beyond Plc, the company that owns the cadmium waste in Tak.

Ms Pimphattra said the company has agreed to send 30 trucks and complete the move by the end of Tuesday in line with the Industry Ministry's cadmium tailings transport protocol.

The relocation will start with cadmium tailings found at the J & B Metal warehouse in Samut Sakhon, which will be moved to Bound & Beyond in Tak for sub-aerial deposition.

The process will be closely monitored from the point of origin until the disposal is complete, she said.

Bound & Beyond has been instructed to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and also check the sturdiness of the disposal pits to prevent chemical leaks. That deadline falls at the end of this month.

The Department of Primary Industries and Mines (DPIM) will survey the area on Wednesday. The DPIM has asked for the cooperation of Tak Provincial Public Works and the Town & Country Planning Office to check and repair the pits.

The DPIM will also assess the drainage system used in the pits.

The ministry has formed a working team of six ministries that will meet this week to discuss the problem and relocate the cadmium tailings.

Bound & Beyond has suggested utilising pH testing to control and measure the stability of the tailings, and dividing the factory area into two zones -- a contaminated zone and an area for receiving tailings from outside.

During the relocation, the tailings must be covered with another layer of plastic to prevent any falling into public areas.

The trucks must also be certified by the Industrial Works Department for the transportation of hazardous materials and their trailers must be covered with dustproof sheets.

In addition, the company must provide PPE suits for everyone involved, she said, adding the company must confirm its final plan for the move by the end of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nattapol Rangsitpol, permanent secretary for industry, said the industrial pollution research and warning centre has revealed test results of cadmium tailing samples taken from three spots in Samut Sakhon and one each in Chon Buri and Bangkok's Bang Sue district.

The tests confirmed they were from the same source in Tak, he said.