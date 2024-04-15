Thai New Year road accidents claim 162 lives

Novices board a pickup to celebrate the Songkran water festival in Muang district, Phetchabun, on Sunday. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakom)

Traffic accidents from April 11 to 14 claimed 162 lives and injured 1,279 others, with holidaymakers starting to return to their workplaces on Monday.

Assistant national police chief Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng said on Monday that the April 11-14 period formed four days of the government's road safety campaign week for the Songkran Thai New Year festival. During the period, there were 1,259 traffic accidents.

According to him, Nakhon Si Thammarat had the highest traffic accidents, 50, and the largest number of those injured, 54. Bangkok and Roi Et recorded the highest death toll, 10 each.

On Sunday April 14 alone, there were 317 traffic accidents, 38 fatalities and 311 people injured. On that day Nan saw the highest numbers of accidents, 14, and those injured, 16. Nakhon Sawan recorded the highest death toll at three.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said some people started to return to workplaces in Bangkok and other regional economic hubs, and traffic volumes were thus building up on national highways.

Chaiwat Chuntirapong, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said on Monday that the numbers of accidents, fatalities and injured people were lower than during last year's Songkran festival.

Ruangsak Suwaree, director-general of the Probation Department, said that from April 11 to 14 there were 3,890 cases of traffic violation prosecution and drink-driving formed 96% of them. Bangkok had the most cases of drink-driving, 399, followed by Nonthaburi, 227, and Samut Prakan, 214.

United Nations figures show that in fact, an average of about 55 people die every day of the year following accidents on Thai roads