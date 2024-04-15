Foreigner drowns trying to retrieve water gun from Bangkok canal

Rescue workers gather at the Pratunam pier to retrieve the body of a tourist who reportedly jumped into the Saen Saep canal to retrieve a water gun on Sunday night. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation)

Two foreigners died in the capital from Sunday night to early Monday morning. One drowned in a canal in an apparent attempt to retrieve a water gun, while the other fell to his death from a hotel fire escape.

At 7.30pm on Sunday rescue workers were informed that a foreigner had fallen from the Pratunam pier into the Saen Saep canal. At the scene scuba divers retrieved the body from the canal under the adjacent Chaloemlok bridge.

Witnesses said the visitor had celebrated the Songkran water festival at a nearby location. After accidentally dropping his water gun into the canal, he jumped into the water to retrieve it and drowned. The victim was not identified.

At 1am on Monday police at the Lumpini station was called to a hotel on Sukhumvit 2 Road in Klong Toey district. There they found the body of a 54-year-old Japanese man lying in front of a damaged car. The deceased man was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, but no shoes.

The silver Toyota Vios car registered in Sa Kaeo province had a dented roof and a shattered windscreen. There were blood stains on the bonnet.

Police found that the man had checked in at the hotel alone at 12.45am. He then climbed fire exit stairs to the seventh floor of the hotel, from where he fell to his death. His hotel room was not ransacked.