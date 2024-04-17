Russian dies in Phuket motorbike crash

The rented motorcycle rests among plants in the deep ditch beside Patak Road in Muang district of Phuket on Wednesday morning. (Photo: police)

PHUKET: A Russian man was killed when his motorcycle plunged into a deep roadside ditch in Muang district around sunrise on Wednesday.

Pol Col Khunnadet Na Nongkhai, chief of the Karon police station, said the accident happened at a curve on Patak Road in tambon Karon about 5.50am.

Emergency responders found Pavel Uriadov, 40, lying dead next to a tree in the five-metre-deep ditch alongside the road.

His wife Anna Uriadov, 41, was on the road. She had minor injuries.

Pol Col Khunnadet said Ms Uradov told police her husband had been driving the rented motorcycle, with her riding pillion, from their hotel in tambon Karon to visit Wat Phra Yai.

He had lost control on the curve and the motorcycle ran off the road. She had fallen off before it plunged into the ditch with her husband.

The man's body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.