Indian man arrested over fatal hotel stabbing

The Indian suspect is seen leaving the hotel where the murder occurred, on Tuesday afternoon. (Screenshot)

An Indian man aged 32 has been arrested in Kanchanaburi province for allegedly stabbing a 51-year-old Thai woman 31 times, killing her, at a hotel in Bangkok on Tuesday night.

The man and the victim had been staying at a five-story hotel on Soi Wutthakat 14 Road in Thon Buri district since April 7, according to media reports. The woman usually stayed there during the day and left at night. She had a 20-year-old son.

On Tuesday a hotel employee reported hearing loud quarrelling in their second-floor room about noon. The employee called the room phone twice. Each time it was answered and immediately hung up. Shortly after 1pm the Indian man had walked calmly out of the hotel and drove off on a blue-grey motorcycle registered in Nakhon Pathom province.

Police were then called to the room. They found the Thai woman, Sukanya Disayabut, dead with 31 stab wounds. A blood-stained 30-centimetre knife was also found in the room .

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Rajman Yabav, in Tha Maka district of Kanchanaburi border province on Tuesday night. He was at Makarak Hospital for treatment for a large knife wound to his right arm.

Mr Yabav reportedly confessed to the murder and told police he acted out of anger.

Police were awaiting an interpreter, so they could question him more thoroughly.