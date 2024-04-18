Thailand, New Zealand pledge to elevate relations

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is accompanied by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in reviewing a guard of honour at Government House on Wednesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Thailand and New Zealand have agreed to elevate relations to enter a "Strategic Partnership" in 2026 to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Government House on Wednesday where they witnessed the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU).

The first MoU was an education agreement between Thailand's Office of the Basic Education Commission and New Zealand's Massey University, said Mr Chai. A second was on supply, repair and maintenance support between Thai Aviation Industries Co Ltd and New Zealand's NZSkydive Limited.

The signing ceremony was followed by a joint press conference, during which Mr Srettha said it was an honour to welcome Mr Luxon, along with his delegation. "This marks the first visit by New Zealand's Prime Minister to our country in 11 years. Both leaders had a comprehensive and constructive discussion, which also included an exchange of views with the New Zealand business delegation, with the shared objective to have closer cooperation and an expanded partnership between Thailand and New Zealand," he said.

Regarding plans to elevate the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, Mr Chai said this will involve increased cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as security, trade and investment, science and technology, culture, education, tourism, and closer people-to-people ties.

In support of this, Mr Luxon announced the creation of a "Prime Minister's Fellowship" to make recommendations on enhancing the bilateral relationship for the next two years leading up to 2026.

Mr Chai said the countries are also committed to tackling transnational organised crime, in particular human and drug trafficking; boosting cyber-security and counter-terrorism; and countering violent extremism. On science, technology, and innovation, both countries will work together to improve agri-tech, smart farming, food tech, renewable energy, precision medicine, and digital technology.

Mr Chai said Mr Srettha was also delighted to have met the New Zealand business delegation and hoped the visit would open doors for future investments in Thailand.

On tourism, Thailand and New Zealand agreed to prioritise visa facilitation as well as the resumption of direct flights to ensure the goals of welcoming 100,000 New Zealanders to Thailand and 40,000 Thai tourists to New Zealand by next year are reached, he said.

Both leaders also discussed the roles of both countries in contributing to peace, stability, sustainability, and prosperity. Thailand welcomed New Zealand's intention to become a development partner in the Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy, which aligns with Wellington's plan to become a comprehensive strategic Asean partner by 2025.