Ammonia leak in Chon Buri affects 100 people

Rescue workers spray water to contain the leaked ammonia at an ice factory in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, early Thursday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: An ammonia leakage from an ice factory in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district has affected about 100 people within a one-kilometre radius early Thursday morning.

Bang Lamung district chief Weekit Manarotekit was informed of the incident at Banglamung Ice Plant Ltd at 11.36pm on Wednesday.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene and found that the leaked ammonia had impacted an area with a radius of about one kilometre around the facility. Workers at the plant and residents within a two-kilometre radius were immediately evacuated.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion at the plant followed by billows of smoke. They experienced strong irritation in their eyes and nose upon inhaling the leaked gas, with some people even losing consciousness.

Affected individuals continued to seek first aid from rescue workers. By 5am on Thursday, about 40 people had received assistance, and the number had doubled to around 100 by late Thursday morning. The injured were sent to several local hospitals after receiving initial aid.

Mr Weekit said firefighters from Pattaya closed all ammonia valves in the factory and sprayed water to neutralise the leaked gas.

Bang Lamung health officials advised residents against consuming any food that may have been exposed to the leaked ammonia.