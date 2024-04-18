Briton arrested for drug abuse on Koh Phangan

Police arrest the British man in front of a convenience store on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI: A British man was arrested while begging in front of a convenience store on the well-known tourist destination of Koh Phangan.

Tourist police inspector, Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit, ordered authorities on the southern island to detain Nicholas Hartas, aged 47, outside a 7-Eleven store in Pantip Market on Wednesday evening.

He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court on April 10, 2024, on charges of possessing methamphetamine and overstaying his visa.

During the arrest, the Briton sat in front of the store, wearing only a pair of black shorts and holding a piece of paper with a message: "If you CAN. PLEASE! MONEY For Food."

He was taken to the Koh Phangan police station to face prosecution.