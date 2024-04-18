Suriya vows 20-baht flat fare next year

Transport minister says fund that will compensate transit operators to be proposed to cabinet soon

A sign announces a 20-baht flat-fare rate on Red Line electric trains at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in October last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit says he is pushing for a 20-baht flat fare for all electric train lines to be introduced by September 2025 through a common ticketing system.

He made the remark on Thursday in response to an interview given by Move Forward Party MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth on Wednesday about a rumoured cabinet reshuffle.

He said Mr Suriya should be removed because he had not achieved anything while in the post, not even the 20-baht flat fare.

Currently, the 20-baht fare is in place only on the Red and Purple lines.

Mr Suriya affirmed his commitment that all mass rapid transit services would charge commuters a maximum of 20 baht per trip by Sept 25, 2025.

“I will show you [Mr Surachet] that I can make it happen,” the minister said.

The ministry is now working on the draft of a common ticketing system management law. Successive governments over the past 15 years have pressed transit operators to adopt a common system for the sake of public convenience, but to no avail.

The proposed law would allow passengers to travel on any mode of public transport using a single ticket, which in turn would cap electric train fares at 20 baht, he said.

Fares on the two most widely used mass-transit systems vary by distance, ranging from 17 to 43 baht on the MRT routes and 15 to 62 baht on the BTS.

The ministry will establish a fund to compensate business operators for the costs incurred in capping fares at 20 baht. The total cost of the subsidies is not yet known. The plan will be put to cabinet for approval soon, said Mr Suriya.

“I’m delighted to hear criticism from all people and from the opposition, but I cannot accept Mr Surachet’s insult,” he said.

“If the ministry can’t introduce the 20-baht flat rate on every electric train system, the maximum one passenger will need to pay [through various connections] is up to 192 baht which is too much and this is a burden for people.”

The flat-rate fare will also encourage people to use trains more and that will help reduce air pollution, he added.