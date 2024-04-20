Smuggler arrested, 14m speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

A soldier searches one of the three vehicles intercepted in Mae Taeng district of Chiang Mai province early Saturday. (Photo supplied/Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: A drug smuggler was arrested and more than 14 million speed pills were seized in Mae Taeng district in the early hours of Saturday.

Soldiers from a suppression unit and police were deployed at the Kaeng Pantao road checkpoint in Chiang Dao district of this northern border province about 1.30am on Saturday after receiving information about a drug gang planning to use this route for smuggling illicit drugs into inner areas, said Gen Narit Thavornwong, commander of the drug suppression unit.

Despite the drug gang's attempt to evade detection by using alternative route, the drug suppression unit, together with soldiers from the Pha Muang task force, intercepted three suspected vehicles at Pang Kwang village in Mae Taeng, said Gen Narit.

One drug smuggler was arrested, and a total of 73 fertiliser sacks, each containing 200,000 speed pills, or 14.6 million pills in total, were seized from the vehicles.

Earlier, authorities had already seized 6 million meth pills in Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai and Mae Tha district of neighbouring Lamphun province before the Songkran holiday.