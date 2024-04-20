‘Host family’ plan to improve elderly care

Financial support available for those willing to look after seniors who need help

Two women in Tha Luang village in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima weave rattan for chairs and tables to earn extra income. Many elderly people in the village are part of the rattan group. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security will introduce a “host family” programme next month, offering financial support to people who take care of poor elderly friends and family, according to minister Varawut Silpa-archa said yesterday.

He said the programme aims to assist seniors who live alone but need someone to take care of them. Host families need to be able to provide decent care in return for 3,000 baht a month, which they will be eligible to receive for the remainder of their guest's life.

Applications will open in May for families that want to care for ageing relatives but have a tight budget.

"We will fund each host family with a monthly budget of 2,000 baht per elderly person. The rate will be 3,000 baht a month if any emergency spending is required," Mr Varawut said.

The Budget Bureau has set aside a budget for 1,107 families this year, and extra money is expected to be available next year.

"This programme will help ease the burden on families whose children need to take care of their parents and do not have enough money, or need to resign from work to take care of them,” said Mr Varawut.

Any Thai national aged 18 or over can apply to be a carer, said deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang. One applicant can sign up to take care of more than one elderly person.

Applicants should live in the same area as their potential long-stay senior and will require the consent of the elderly person’s family.

Applications can be submitted to the Department of Older Persons or the Ban Bang Khae Social Welfare Development Centre for Older Persons for Bangkok residents, and provincial offices of the ministry for those outside Bangkok.