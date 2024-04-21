Big hopes for soft power skills

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development and the Pheu Thai Party's leader (photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government will kick off its One Family One Soft Power (Ofos) project in June, and aims to create 20 million jobs with a minimum annual salary of 200,000 baht, said Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development and the Pheu Thai Party's leader.

Ms Paetongtarn provided an update on Ofos, saying the initiative's up-skilling and re-skilling courses will be provided to citizens free of charge, with registration starting in early June via an online channel on an application or website, and an onsite channel at local offices of the National Village Fund and the Urban Community Office.

The courses are expected to have 266,400 online participants and 30,210 onsite participants. They will cover occupational skills in focused industries, including the food, film and drama, music, sports, fashion, festival, book, video game, tourism and art industries.

Ms Paetongtarn said one of the project's culinary courses called "One Village One Thai Food Chef" has materialised. It was designed by Chumpol Jangprai, a famous Thai chef and chairman of the Food Industry Steering Committee of the National Committee on Soft Power Development, and his team.

She said the Pheu Thai Party views the soft power industry as an opportunity to increase Thais' income, turning Thailand from a middle-income country to a high-income one.

Occupations creating soft powers, such as chefs, Muay Thai fighters, Muay Thai teachers and dressmakers, will allow Thais to earn more by providing them with an income of at least 200,000 baht per year.

She added that Ofos is targeted at all citizens who are looking to improve their skills, selected representatives of local communities, business owners and those who want to own a business. It is expected to create 20 million jobs for citizens.

Ms Paetongtarn also thanked all sectors for making the recent "Maha Songkran World Water Festival" a success as it attracted many foreign visitors to Thailand.

When asked about criticism that she was absent from the the country during the festival, having taken a trip to Hong Kong instead, she said had been to several opening ceremonies for the festival since April 12.

She asked for understanding from the public, saying she needs to split time between work and being with her family.