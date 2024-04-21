Chinese woman pushed off cliff by husband in 2019 reunites with rescuers

Wang Nan, 37, wipes away tears of joy while hugging one of the four officials who rescued her after her husband pushed her off a cliff in Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani province on June 9, 2019. (Photo: Office of the Pha Taem National Park)

UBON RATCHATHANI: A Chinese woman was reportedly pushed off a cliff by her husband in Kong Chiam district in 2019 and miraculously survived with her unborn baby returned to thank four national park officials who rescued her.

Wang Nan, 37, shed tears of joy and gratitude while hugging each of the four male rescuers at the office of the Pha Taem National Park on Saturday. They are Pairote Phew-oon, Sakulthai Chansook, Sorawit Mingman and Sataporn Phima.

On the morning of June 9, 2019, Ms Wang, then three months pregnant, and her husband Yu Xiaodong, then aged 33, visited the cliff, famous for its rock paintings, near Pha Taem Viewpoint to see the sun rise. Her husband reportedly pushed her off the cliff but she and her unborn child miraculously survived after her 34-metre fall was broken by trees.

Ms Wang suffered fractures in her left thigh, left arm, left collar bone, hip bone and knees. A Thai tourist found her lying severely injured on a trail and alerted park officials. The four rescuers gave first aid and rushed her to Kong Chiam district hospital.

During the reunion, Ms Wang offered thanks and praised the quick response of everyone involved in the incident five years ago. She gave healthy drinks to the group as a token of appreciation.

Thai police arrested Yu on an attempted murder charge about a week after the fall, saying money was the motive.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Ms Wang said while standing on the cliff Yu gently kissed her on the cheek and said “Go to hell” before pushing her over the edge.

Yu was reportedly addicted to gambling and ridden with debt. He asked Ms Wang to settle a debt of 2 million yuan for him but his wife gave him only 1 million, telling him to pay the remaining debt himself.

According to the Straits Times, Thailand's Supreme Court sentenced Yu to 33 years and 4 months in jail. The paper also said her unborn foetus did not survive the fall, and it was not immediately possible to determine if this was the case.

Ms Wang, left, offers gift baskets at the office of Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday. (Photo: Office of the Pha Taem National Park)