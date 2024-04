Canadian arrested for alleged drug possession in Phuket

Police search the room of a Canadian suspect arrested for alleged drug possession in Kathu district, Phuket, on Friday. (Police photo)

PHUKET: A Canadian man aged 41 was arrested at a hotel in Kathu district on Friday for allegedly possessing drugs.

Pol Col Chalermchai Hernsawat, chief of the Patong station, said detectives arrested the foreigner in a sting operation at a hotel on Thaweewong Road.

Police found two ecstasy pills and 0.30 grammes of cocaine in the suspect's possession.

The suspect was detained at the Patong station pending prosecution.