Myanmar war refugees returning home

Myanmar war refugees arrive at a temporary shelter in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The number of Myanmar refugees in Mae Sot district of Tak fell from about 3,000 on Sunday to about 1,000 on Monday as the fighting around Myawaddy eased and negotiations began, according to the Third Army commander.

Lt Gen Prasan Saengsirirak told Thai PBS on Monday morning that the two sides in the conflict were now in talks and Myanmar government reinforcements had not arrived from Kawkareik.

Many of the people who fled aross the border from Myawaddy to escape the fighting were now returning home from Mae Sot.

The first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge remained open to pedestrian and commercial traffic, as were official piers along the Moei River, which marks the border in Mae Sot, Lt Gen Prasan said.

The 3rd Army was closely monitoring the situation along the border and recently protested after a stray bullet from Myanmar hit a house in Mae Sot, the regional army chief said.