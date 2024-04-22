Chemical warehouse explosions prompt evacuations

Fire rages at warehouses belonging to Win Process Co in Ban Khai district of Rayong on Monday. (Photo: the Rayong office of the Public Relations Department)

RAYONG: Residents were evacuated from the vicinity of chemical warehouses in tambon Bang But of Ban Khai district where a fire broke out and explosions were heard on Monday.

The fire and explosions reportedly started at an industrial waste warehouse belonging to Win Process Co at 9am.

Sixteen fire engines, eight ambulances and about 50 rescue workers were deployed and fire-fighting foam was sourced from suppliers in Rayong, Chon Buri and Bangkok.

Firefighters found it difficult to approach the compound of the waste recycling company due to continuous explosions, intense flames and the changing directions of winds.

One warehouse there collapsed as flames were expanding to another warehouse and approaching adjacent rubber plantations and houses.

Water was being sprayed from locations around the company as firefighters tried to contain the fire. There were reports that the company stored many kinds of chemicals and used oil there.

Local residents were moved to Wat Nong Phawa in Ban Khai district for their safety as strong chemical smells were spreading from the company. No casualties were reported.

The Rayong office of the Public Relations Department said that at 12.45pm the fire was still burning but was contained. Pollution control officials found air quality remained safe in the vicinity, although the smell of chemicals was evident for about four kilometres to the north of the company.

The public relations office quoted company staff as saying that the fire started at a warehouse where about 20,000 litres of solvents were stored in barrels. The flames then spread to an industrial waste warehouse. There are about 30 ponds of contaminated oil nearby.

The Pollution Control Department said that Win Process stored industrial waste and hazardous chemicals and the blaze erupted at Building 5, a large warehouse that stored industrial waste including solid waste, used oil and solvent.