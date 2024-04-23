Govt packs Workers' Day goodie bag

Phiphat: Hints at 'several' surprises

The government has prepared an array of new work benefits, which will be announced on May 1 to mark International Workers' Day, including a plan to raise the minimum daily wage rate to 400 baht nationwide, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn revealed on Monday.

The new universal 400-baht rate has already won approval from the tripartite wage committee -- consisting of representatives of the government, employers and employees, said Mr Phiphat, who described this as one of several "surprise gifts" the government is hoping to wrap up in time for May Day.

He said another gift will be the extension of a soft loan programme being offered to freelance and self-employed workers that is due to end next Tuesday.

More than one million such workers have been offered loans under this project, and while money is still set aside for it, the project will likely be extended further.

He said the loan is offered interest-free for the first two years, while from the third year onwards, the interest rate is only 2%.

Another possible May Day gift is the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)'s Conventions No.87 on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise and No.98 on the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining.

The two ILO conventions are being reviewed by the tripartite panel on labour welfare and protection ahead of cabinet, Council of State, House of Representatives and Senate reviews for approval between June and September, said the minister.

At this stage, representatives of this tripartite committee from the employer side largely disagree with ILO Convention No.87 while supporting Convention No.98, he said.

The tripartite committee has already agreed in principle to both ILO conventions, a positive development the minister said he had never before observed in his 30 years of fighting for their ratification.

"That's a good start, isn't it? I personally support both of them [ILO conventions]," he said.

He added that ILO conventions No.144 on Tripartite Consultation (International Labour Standards) and No.155 on Occupational Safety and Health will likely bring more benefits for workers.

"These two ILO conventions are expected to be approved by the tripartite committee ahead of the ILO's scheduled June 11-15 gathering in Geneva, Switzerland," he said.