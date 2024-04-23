Eight police suspended for alleged extortion

Samkwaipuak police station in Nakhon Pathom. Eight officers there have been suspended from the force for alleged extortion. (Photo: Samkwaipuak police station Facebook)

Eight police officers in Nakhon Pathom have been suspended from the force after allegedly trying to extort 200,000 baht from the owner of a chicken processing factory over the hiring of migrant workers.

The factory owner claims the workers were legal and that the officers were upset because she refused to meet their repeated demands for donations of money for "merit-making".

Pol Maj Gen Suwan Chiewnawinthawat, chief of Nakhon Pathom police, signed an order on Monday suspending the eight officers, who worked at Samkwaipuak police station, pending an investigation into the charges made against them, an informed source said on Tuesday.

Those suspended are Pol Capt Natheephong Harnphanit, deputy investigation chief at Samkwaipuak, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Chaiphuek Puirod, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Prasut Saiphromyad, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Narong Hothong, Pol Sgt Maj Rojjasak Khumkhong, Pol Sgt Chaiwat Tumchim, Pol L/Col Wutthichai Sriphunphan and Pol L/Col Nanthawat Iemjorn.

The owner of a chicken processing factory posted her complaint on Sai Mai Tong Rod (Survive) Facebook and with Nakhon Ptathom provincial police. She said that eight policemen from Samkwaipuak inspected the factory on March 29 this year and they found five Myanmar migrants working there.

The officers took the five workers to the police station and asked the factory owner for their documentation. She said she submitted all the proper documents, but the officers claimed it was insufficient and threatened legal action against her for allegedly sheltering illegal migrants.

They allegedly also demanded 200,000 baht from the factory owner, who said she refused to pay. The demand was later reduced to 15,000 baht, she said.

A video clip shared widely on social media showed the factory owner giving 15,000 baht to one of the accused officers at Samkwaipuak police station. The officer was seen sharing the money with the other team members.

According to Thairath, the video was taken by officers at the station who disapproved of the actions of the eight accused officers. It was posted on Twitter, aka X, by a person using the name Red Skull.

The factory owner also alleged that the accused officers had often extorted money from her, claiming to be fund-raising for merit-making and demanding 2,000-3,000 baht. Because they asked so often, she had lately given them only 100 baht. This had upset them and this led to the raid on the factory and the allegation she employed illegal migrants, she said.