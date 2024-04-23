Burning waste warehouses raise pollution fears

Fire engulfs the five warehouses owned by bankrupt Win Process Co and used to store hazardous waste, in Ban Khai district, Rayong, on Monday night. (Photo: Pollution Control Department)

Fires continued to burn at the hazardous waste site owned by Win Process Co in Rayong on Tuesday, amid concerns over the environmental impact of the blaze.

Firefighters were spraying foam on the blackened remains of the warehouses, in tambon Bang But of Ban Khai district, where flames were still visible in some spots. White and black smoke continued to spread from the warehouse compound. The unpleasant smell was noticeable up to 10 kilometres downwind, reports said.

The fire started there about 9am on Monday. There were five buildings in the compound, used for storing wastewater, chemicals, contaminated sediment, old oil, used tyres, acid and industrial waste including plastic scrap and circuit boards. About 70 people were evacuated from nearby houses, officials said.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan has instructed pollution control officials to monitor the environmental impact of the fire.

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said she ordered the Department of Industrial Works to investigate the cause of the blaze. The company had been shut down but the site still stored hazardous waste.

The company, Win Process, had declared bankruptcy in the face of environmental charges raised by local residents.

Sirakan Lueangsakul, director of industrial waste management at the Industry Ministry, told Thai PBS on Tuesday that the company had been ordered by the court to dispose of the waste. The fire had also caused plenty of ash that had to also be properly disposed of.

"There are large amounts of waste including tyres, scraps of carpet and plastic bags and there are concerns about the environmental impact," she said.

Ms Sirakan said the fires had yet to be completely put out and the warehouse compound remained too dangerous for officials to enter and begin their investigation.